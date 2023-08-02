Wondery Unveils Sports Podcast Slate For Fall 2023

On Wednesday morning, podcast studio Wondery announced the broadening of its sports portfolio with several new releases coming this fall.

The lineup features:

Sports Explains the World, produced by Meadowlark Media and Campside and set to release on August 9. The podcast aims to tell captivating stories about the world and society through a sports lens.

Beadle Royale, a “battle royale” of bold sports and pop culture takes, hosted by NBA announcer Michelle Beadle.

An untitled basketball podcast by Shea Serrano, which will cover all things related to basketball and pop culture.

Makin’ Waves, a weekly podcast by Trey Wingo that explores different “what if?” moments in sports history and their potential repercussions.

These new additions join Wondery’s existing sports podcast repertoire that features series like The Lead and its spinoff The Lead Starting Five, The Old Man & The Three, Men in Blazers, Don’t Call it a Comeback, and others.

Wondery Chief Content Officer Marshall Lewy expressed his excitement about the upcoming releases, stating, “Sports is one of the biggest categories that podcast listeners want, and this is a home run roster of shows. We have award-winning storytelling about the world of sports, along with sports talk shows that will get fans going, with some of the most talented sports personalities and partners in the game. We couldn’t be prouder of this group of shows.”