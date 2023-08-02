Multiple Podcaster Acquisitions Triple The Offerings Of Realm

Independent fiction podcast company Realm has announced its expansion into children and family content through the acquisition of Pinna. This now adds more than 150 owned and licensed titles like Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest and Opal Watson: Private Eye to Realm’s domain.

Former Pinna CEO Maggie McGuire will serve as an advisor to the newly amalgamated company. Despite the change in ownership, Pinna will maintain a separate digital presence from Realm.

Additionally, Realm has formed ad sales alliances with Rebel Girls and GoKidGo, supplementing their offering with over 375 hours of original, children-focused content. It has also purchased Lipstick & Vinyl, a podcast company launched by Allyson Marino in 2018, which provides unscripted podcasts from underrepresented voices in entertainment and lifestyle, like The Only One In The Room and Broke Girl Therapy.

Following these acquisitions and partnerships, the volume of audio entertainment through Realm’s network will triple, increasing to over 6,000 hours and nearly 300 audio series. Further, Realm plans to establish an audio production hub dedicated to kids and families.

Realm has also announced key personnel changes. Ex-Warner Bros. Animation executive John Brooks, who joined Realm in Dec 2022, has been promoted to Head of Content. Nicole Kreutter, formerly of CAA, has been promoted to Head of Network, while Heather Mason has been upped to Audience Development Lead. The three will report to Realm Vice President Mary Assadullahi.