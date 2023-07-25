Curtis LeGeyt Gives Latest Update On AM For Every Vehicle

With the future of AM radio in automobiles under continued scrutiny, NAB President Curtis LeGeyt gave an update on where the fight stands in a Monday morning interview. LeGeyt called into Colorado’s Morning News with Marty Lenz & Jeana Gondek on iHeartMedia Denver’s KOA-AM.

In the interview, explained that the bipartisan AM For Every Vehicle Act, led by Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), will be considered by the Senate Commerce Committee soon. Despite an expedited timeline, with the legislation introduced just two months ago, LeGeyt announced that support continues to grow, with over 150 members of Congress now backing the Act.

Automakers argue that AM radios could potentially interfere with new electric vehicles. However, LeGeyt dismissed this claim, stating that the issue is easily resolvable. He suggested that car manufacturers’ primary motive might be to monetize every feature in the dashboard, either through subscription services or data collection. AM and FM radios are among the few technologies that remain free to listeners. LeGeyt said, “We’re asking [automakers] to put public safety and the ability of listeners to access free news and information above their bottom lines. And that’s really what this legislation is about. It’s a safety issue.”

The interview also discussed AM stations as primary entry points for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s emergency alert system, re-broadcasted across FM stations and television.

While no specific dates are mentioned, the AM For Every Vehicle Act should hopefully be passed before this session of Congress’ end, but for now it sits in both the Senate and House with little hope of action before the August recess. The full interview can be heard here.