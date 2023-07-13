‘The Commercial Break’ Signs Libsyn Deal On Commercial Breaks

Podcasting platform Libsyn declared an exclusive advertising agreement with improv comedy podcast The Commercial Break. The deal is facilitated through Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast, a podcast advertising marketplace. The Commercial Break launched in 2020 from best friends Bryan Green and Krissy Hoadley.

AdvertiseCast Head of Publisher Relations Trevr Smithlin said, “As leaders in the podcast advertising industry, we are thrilled to renew our exclusive ad partnership with The Commercial Break, the top improv comedy chat-cast.”

Green added, “Krissy and I started the show as an outlet during the serious events of 2020. We joined AdvertiseCast shortly after the show launched and we’ve grown the audience and monetized our podcast with them as our partner. I am very excited to continue the partnership with this great group of dedicated salespeople, podcast professionals, and podcast technology experts. Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast supported us, as independent creators, when we needed that support the most. I look forward to growing together over the next year.”