Freakonomics Dives In On The Business Of Modern Whaling

Freakonomics Radio is embarking on a global exploration spanning from New England to Japan to Norway in a three-part series, Everything You Never Knew About Whaling. Host Stephen Dubner kickstarts the series with the revelation that whale hunting is still practiced today, despite the popular image of whale-related excursions being limited to whale-watching.

The series intends to delve into the historical significance of the whaling industry, particularly in the US, examining its intricate relationship with the economy and societal structure. Dubner’s team will also provide insights into the rise of the environmental movement in the U.S., linking it to the ‘Save the Whales’ campaign.

Throughout the series, listeners can expect interviews with various experts and influential figures, including a Moby Dick scholar, a journalist from a distant Japanese whaling town, and Paul Watson, the renowned “eco-warrior” known for his bold encounters with whale-hunting ships on the television show, Whale Wars.

The initial episode, “The First Great American Industry,” is accessible now. Subsequent episodes will be available on Wednesdays, July 19 and 26.