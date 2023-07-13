Steal A Moment With ‘The Robin Hood of Greece’ in ‘Outlaws’

Global podcasting company Kaleidoscope and iHeartPodcasts released the first episode of a new eight-part series, Outlaws: The Good Thief. The series unveils the true tale of Vassilis Paleokostas, the modern Robin Hood of Greece, notorious for his inventive bank heists and escapes over two decades.

Just like Robin Hood, Paleokostas became a folk hero in Greece, positioning himself as a fighter against corruption and sharing his stolen wealth with his fellow mountain dwellers. Escaping twice from Korydallos, Greece’s maximum-security prison, using a helicopter, Paleokostas remains at large. The inaugural episode is now available.

The storyline, narrated by Miles Gray, is the first season of the Outlaws anthology series. The show provides insights into Paleokostas’ journey from a poor kid to one of Interpol’s most wanted, featuring interviews with co-conspirators, his mentor, high-ranking police officers, and even a former prime minister.

Kaleidoscope’s co-founders Oz Woloshyn and Mangesh Hattikudur stated, “Vassilis Paleokostas is like a cross between a real-life action hero and a philosopher. His bank robberies and escapes read like they belong on the silver screen. But he is also a socialist trying to fix a broken system. He’s like a cat burglar for the people, who also wants to get rich along the way!”

iHeartPodcasts President Will Pearson added, “We are proud to continue our collaboration with Kaleidoscope on their impressive slate of scripted podcasts. ‘The Good Thief’ is popcorn podcasting at its finest – incredibly cinematic and exciting storytelling that is perfect for summer and reason enough for getting lost in the magical world of Greece.”