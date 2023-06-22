Mo Amer and Luminary Are ‘Joking Not Joking’

Comedians Mo Amer and Azhar Usman have started their own Luminary Original podcast, Joking Not Joking. The show, now streaming, tackles significant questions like simulation theory, the nature of money, and life after death. Using comedy, interviews, and sketches, Amer and Usman delve into one central theme per episode, blending humor with thought-provoking insights.

Amer is known for his comedic approach in exploring the human experience across cultures, particularly as an Arab-American. He has received critical acclaim for his Netflix show Mo and has appeared in films and TV series such as Black Adam and Ramy.

Usman is a former lawyer-turned-comedian who aims to promote a nuanced understanding of Islam and American Muslims.

“You can’t have humor without truth. This Luminary show will poke at our natural inclinations to remain in denial even when faced with undeniable realities. I’m a comedian, and my most important goal is to get people laughing. If you can get them to laugh and have them think at the same time, then you got something,” said Amer.