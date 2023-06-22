Troy University Gives Alabama Authors New Voice

Troy Public Radio, at Troy University in Alabama, has launched a new podcast called Alabama Aloud, where literature expert Dr. Don Noble narrates works by Alabama authors. Inspired by his love for audiobooks and Dick Estell’s The Radio Reader, Noble approached TPR Operations Manager Kyle Gassiott with the idea.

The first episode aired on June 13. Future episodes will include works by Daniel Wallace, Marlin Barton, Suzanne Hudson, and more, with releases every two weeks.

Of what to expect from Alabama Aloud, Dr. Noble said, “They don’t all have to be funny, but I’m trying to keep it light. I think people like amusing stories best. They’re not standup comics, but they’re light or they’re amusing. The stories are by men and women, old and young and black and white, and that will become evident as the weeks go by.”