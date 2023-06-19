Elon University Takes Alumni Magazine To Audio

Elon University has launched The Magazine of Elon: Spoken Stories podcast, offering spoken versions of articles from their alumni magazine. Produced by the Office of University Communications, the podcast aims to connect both new and existing audiences to the content featured in the magazine. Elon students serve as narrators and editors, gaining valuable experience in public speaking and audio production.

The first episodes feature articles from the spring edition, with subsequent episodes aligning with the publication of new magazine editions.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new podcast as an innovative way to engage our community,” said Keren Rivas, assistant vice president for marketing publications and editor of The Magazine of Elon. “The Magazine of Elon has always been a powerful platform for sharing stories and ideas. By bringing those articles to life through the spoken word, we hope to create an even deeper connection with readers and listeners.”