Three Charged With Crimes Against NHPR Journalists

Three men from New Hampshire have been charged with conspiring to harass and intimidate two journalists employed by New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR). The alleged incidents included multiple acts of vandalism, such as throwing bricks and large rocks, as well as spray-painting lewd and threatening language on the victims’ homes.

Tucker Cockerline, Michael Waselchuck, and Keenan Saniatan were each charged with conspiring to commit stalking through interstate travel. Cockerline and Waselchuck were arrested and detained pending a hearing, while Saniatan remains at large. The charges stem from retaliation against NHPR and the journalists after they published an article detailing allegations of misconduct by businessman Eric Spofford.

The charging documents describe five acts of vandalism that occurred in April and May 2022, targeting the victims’ residences and the home of one victim’s family member. The charge of conspiracy to commit interstate stalking carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison, supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, and restitution. The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“The critical role that the press plays in our society goes back to the founding of our nation. Today’s charges should send a clear message that the Department of Justice will not tolerate harassment or intimidation of journalists. If you engage in this type of vicious and vindictive behavior you will be held accountable,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy.

“Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of any healthy democracy and these three men are now accused of infringing on that freedom by conspiring to harass and intimidate two New Hampshire journalists who were simply doing their jobs,” said Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division. “Everyone has a right to express their opinion, but taking it over the line and committing vandalism will not be tolerated.”