Hearing Date Set In DC For Gomez, More FCC Seats

After President Joe Biden’s nomination of Anna Gomez for FCC Commissioner, a hearing date has been set in the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. Committee Chair Sen. Maria Cantwell has announced that a full committee nominations hearing will be held on Thursday, June 22, at 10a ET.

Besides Gomez, Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Starks are up for reappointment for additional five-year terms. The hearing will also address Fara Damelin’s nomination for FCC Inspector General.

The hearing will take place in Committee Hearing Room Russell 253 and be livestreamed on the Committee’s website, Twitter, and Facebook. Last week, numerous broadcasting groups expressed their support for Gomez’s confirmation. If confirmed, Gomez would be the FCC’s first Latina Commissioner in two decades and would complete the first full Commission in the Biden presidency.