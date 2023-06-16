Radio Forecast Supplier Gets New Chief Executive

AccuWeather, a prominent weather forecast and warning source heard on more than 400 radio stations, is undergoing a leadership change. Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers is transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman, while Steven R. Smith, previously President, will take over as Chief Executive.

This transition has been part of a planned succession strategy over the past two years. Dr. Myers will continue to be actively involved, focusing on high-level strategy, new product development, innovation, and business development. Smith will oversee business operations and concentrate on growth opportunities for future success.

Smith, who has been with AccuWeather since 1997, will make moving the brand’s legacy forward a priority by advancing technology across all AccuWeather platforms. The company assured that this leadership change will be a smooth transition for team members, partners, and clients.

“Steve and I have been working in lockstep on this succession plan to ensure a smooth and effective transition. Now that the time has come, it is with great pleasure that I make his appointment official,” Myers said. “Steve has been by my side leading the growth and transformation of AccuWeather for over 25 years, and I am proud to say that the student has become the master. He has been instrumental in our success, and this new appointment reflects my full confidence in his leadership of this great company I founded over 60 years ago.”