Blast From The Past: Susan Owensby, 1981

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast from the Past comes from Susan Owensby.

In 1981, Susan was a host and producer at KMFA in Austin, which at that time, was the only non-commercial 100% listener-supported classical radio station in the country. She told Radio Ink, “The station is alive and well, in spite of silly DJs like me. “

40+ years later, Susan is now at Radio France Internationale in Paris, France, in the English language service. She has a weekly listener interactive program called The Sound Kitchen. She says now, “I basically do whatever I want. I love it.”

Thanks, Susan! We want your flashbacks for our Friday. First gigs, internships, vile station vehicles, remotes, concerts, college radio days… We all have them, let’s see yours.

Send your Blast From The Past to Cameron at [email protected] for your chance to be featured.