Four More For Barrett’s First Nashville News Summit

The 2023 Barrett News Media Summit has announced another four names for its inaugural lineup. The two-day conference for news/talk media professionals will be held at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN on September 13-14, 2023. The conference, which is closed to the public, has already announced sixteen speakers and has added four more to the lineup.

The new speakers include Audacy NewsTalk Format VP and WBEN Program Director Tim Wenger, Radio One Operations Manager David Wood, Audacy SVP of Digital Audio Content Tim Clarke, and Federated Media CSO James Derby. With these additions, the total number of speakers at the summit reaches 20, and more than forty News/Talk professionals are expected to participate in the event. Tickets for the conference are currently available for purchase.

“We continue to bolster our lineup by adding experienced, successful leaders to examine different areas of the news/talk media business, and share ideas and insights to help move the industry forward,” said Barrett Media President Jason Barrett. “The News/Talk format is massive yet many who run America’s elite brands rarely cross paths let alone share ideas and experiences in the same room. I’m hoping to change that in September and play a small role in moving the news/talk format forward.”