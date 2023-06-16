Adams-Wall Called Up To Majors On Rays’ Radio Team

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the hiring of Chris Adams-Wall to complete their radio broadcast team. Adams-Wall, who had a seven-year tenure with the Rays’ Double-A Montgomery affiliate, will take on the role of host for the team’s pre- and postgame shows on the Rays Radio Network. His broadcasting duties will commence on June 22 during the Rays’ series against the Kansas City Royals.

Alongside his pre- and postgame responsibilities, Adams-Wall will also host This Week in Rays Baseball during the regular season and contribute to the team’s digital programming. Adams-Wall replaces interim announcer Neil Solondz, who temporarily took on additional responsibilities after the passing of Rays radio voice Dave Wills.

“For several years now, the Tampa Bay Rays organization has been the gold standard in Major League Baseball, and one that I have hoped to work for ever since becoming the voice of the Montgomery Biscuits in 2016,” Adams-Wall said in a statement.

“I can’t express how honored, humbled and thrilled I am to have the opportunity to join the Rays as the new pre- and postgame broadcaster, to be able to work alongside the rest of the organization and to continue to keep fans across the globe connected with their spectacular team.”

“With his talents and knowledge of the Rays organization, Chris will make for a seamless transition to our broadcast team,” Freed said in a statement. “Fans will easily connect with his friendly demeanor, his love of baseball and his obvious passion for all things Rays. We welcome him with open arms and look forward to him getting started.”