WBA and MIW Shake Hands On Women Broadcaster

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has joined forces with Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW) to launch a mentorship program aimed at promoting female leadership in radio broadcasting. The partnership, announced at the WBA Summer Conference, is now accepting applications until July 7.

This collaboration marks the second state partnership for MIW, following Minnesota’s launch last year. The mentorship program is open to women who have at least three years of experience in the radio industry and are interested in advancing their careers within the field.

Participants should be willing to dedicate 2-4 hours per month to the program and be currently working in a Wisconsin radio market. The program aims to support aspiring managers and provide current managers with the necessary skills to become effective leaders.