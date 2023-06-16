Is It Time For Radio To Face Its Future Tech Fears?

Industry experts discussed the crucial role of technology and innovation in shaping the future of Hispanic radio at Hispanic Radio Conference on Thursday. The panel, moderated by Dara Kalvort, Vice President of Digital Sales at DigIdea (SBS), featured insightful discussions and valuable insights from industry leaders.

Bill Day, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Magid, highlighted the significant growth of Hispanic businesses, which have experienced a 34% surge. He emphasized that Hispanic businesses are early adopters of technology, showcasing their openness to embrace new trends and opportunities. Day also discussed the transformative impact of food and grocery delivery apps, enabling quick refunds and changing consumer expectations regarding convenience and service quality.

Fabian Zamarron, Senior Manager of Business Development for Mexico & Latin America at Xperi, emphasized the evolving landscape of in-car entertainment. While radio remains a crucial part of the car experience, dashboard screens now compete with other media platforms. Zamarron highlighted the importance of radio companies making it easy for automakers to integrate their products and adapt to changing consumer preferences. Xperi showcased their real-time analytics tool, DTS AutoStage, which provides valuable insights to advertisers by identifying where listeners are tuning in through a heat map.

Paul Vignau, General Sales Manager at Audacy Miami, discussed the impact of remote work on the industry, noting that platforms like Zoom have influenced the way business is conducted. While remote meetings have increased efficiency, clients still crave face-to-face interactions. Vignau emphasized the importance of understanding client concerns and offering solutions that solve problems rather than merely selling products.

Alina McComas, Vice President and Senior Consultant at The Center for Sales Strategy, stressed the need for Hispanic radio to adapt and change the conversation. She urged industry professionals to understand how consumers navigate the buying process and focus on providing solutions rather than solely promoting radio as an advertising medium. McComas emphasized the importance of empathy and giving clients a compelling reason to invest their time in radio.

The panelists also addressed the challenges faced by the industry, such as rising consumer expectations and the increasing difficulty in securing appointments with advertisers. They emphasized the need for innovation, adaptability, and strong leadership in navigating these changes. They encouraged industry professionals not to fear failure but instead to embrace change and shape the conversation around technology.