Stephenville Asks ‘Who Killed Susan Woods?’

In the upcoming podcast series Stephenville by Texas Monthly, author Bryan Burrough investigates a murder case in his hometown that remained unsolved for almost two decades. The series focuses on the 1987 death of Susan Woods and the mistaken belief that her estranged husband was responsible, which allowed the true culprit to continue victimizing others.

Through new evidence, including a voice from beyond the grave, Burrough uncovers buried secrets and the efforts of certain individuals in Stephenville, Texas, to keep them hidden. The first two episodes of Stephenville will premiere on June 20.