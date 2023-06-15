Jason Lee Brings ‘The Daily Drop’ To Amazon Amp

Amazon’s live radio app Amp has announced the launch of a new weekday show called The Daily Drop. Hosted by multimedia personality Jason Lee, the show will air live on Amp every Monday through Friday starting June 26.

The Daily Drop aims to be an unfiltered and interactive destination for real-time scoops, celebrity gossip, and the latest news in the realms of hip-hop and entertainment. Listeners will have the opportunity to connect with Lee, the founder of Hollywood Unlocked, through live chat interactions and call-ins during the show.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Amp and explore connecting directly with my community through the interactive capabilities of the app. Fans can expect a real-time, unfiltered mix of what they know and love about me and Hollywood Unlocked Monday through Friday. These honest and hilarious conversations about and with your favorite celebs, as well as my tea-spilling tirades will have you falling out of your seat!” said Jason Lee.