Gracie Interview Series Features Parenti and McVay

The Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) is presenting the next interview in the Gracie Interview Series, featuring Deborah Parenti, President and Publisher of Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR, along with Mike McVay, President and CEO of McVay Media. The interview is available now on the AWM YouTube channel.

The Gracie Interview Series aims to reveal the true essence and wisdom of media professionals by going beyond their public personas. The Alliance for Women in Media conducts interviews with women and men from various media industries and job roles to inspire future generations.

Deborah Parenti is an experienced media executive with over 40 years in the industry and holds various positions in marketing and management. She joined Radio Ink in 2007 as Conference Coordinator and was promoted to President and Publisher in 2021.

Mike McVay is a seasoned programmer with extensive experience in content consulting, management, ownership, and programming. He has also launched successful radio programs and served as the EVP/Content & Programming for Cumulus Media and the Westwood One radio network.