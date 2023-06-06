Cumulus Columbia Brings Baldwin In To Program

Cumulus Media has appointed programming veteran Leo Baldwin as PD for two stations B106.7 (WTCB) and 98.5 OMG! (WOMG) in Columbia, SC. Baldwin will also debut as the on-air host for the afternoon drive on WTCB-FM starting on June 12th.

Baldwin comes to Cumulus Columbia from Audacy’s St. Louis cluster where he was an Operations and Brand Manager. Besides Missouri, he has worked in various markets including Philadelphia, Indianapolis, West Palm Beach, St. Louis, and Honolulu during his more than twenty-year career.

Cumulus Columbia Vice President/Market Manager Tammy O’Dell said, “Leo Baldwin will bring new energy, excitement, and leadership to our team at WTCB and WOMG. I look forward to working with Leo to grow our ratings and revenue on these two iconic brands in the Columbia market.”

Baldwin commented, “I am excited to join the team at WTCB And WOMG! These two brands have a lot of momentum and I look forward to helping continue that growth.”