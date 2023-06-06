Hammond Hops On Board As VP At DJB Radio

DJB Radio Software welcomes Jim Hammond as the company’s new Vice President of Sales & Business Development. Hammond has more than 25 years of experience in broadcast automation sales including time with Scott Studios, DCS, and WideOrbit.

Jim will be introduced as part of the DJB team at the Radio Days North America conference in Toronto on June 8 and 9. He will also be present at DJB’s booth at the TAB Convention in Austin on August 2 and 3.

DJB Vice President of Operations Adam Robinson exclaimed, “This is a game-changer for DJB Radio! Having spent many years competing with him for sales, I can assure you there is no one with the experience or reputation of Jim Hammond. Ron and I couldn’t be happier to welcome him to our team.”

Hammond says, “I’m excited to join one of the best teams in the broadcast business. I look forward to working with the growing number of stations, groups, and networks getting into the zone.”