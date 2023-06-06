Cumulus Detroit News/Talk WJR Leans Into Local

Cumulus Media has announced that its Detroit News/Talk radio station, 760 WJR, is launching an all-local primetime slate starting on June 20th. The changes include moving morning host Paul W. Smith into a newly created timeslot. Smith will replace the syndicated Dan Bongino Show.

This move aims to provide the community with increased access to influential political, civic, and business newsmakers in Michigan.

Guy Gordon, currently in the early afternoon timeslot, will move to the mornings as the host of JR Morning. The lineup will also include All Talk with Tom Jordan and Kevin Dietz, JR Afternoon with Chris Renwick, The Mitch Albom Show, and SportsWrap with Sean Baligian to conclude the all-local primetime programming by 7p each day.

Cumulus Detroit Vice President/Market Manager Steve Finateri said, “Launching the Focus show will give Paul W. Smith the opportunity to expand, on and off the air, his unmatched relationships with Michigan’s most influential newsmakers, for the benefit of our audience and our advertising partners. WJR is The Great Voice of the Great Lakes and going 100% local is a big win for all Michiganders who count on WJR to inform and educate us about everything happening here in our state!”