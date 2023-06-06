SNL Cast Member Is Newest Addition To SiriusXM

SNL cast member and comedian Punkie Johnson is teaming up with Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio on SiriusXM for a new show debuting June 19. Love Thang with Punkie Johnson delves into the world of love, relationships, and steamy topics. Johnson, along with her best friend and co-host Dicey, will offers their advice on matters of the heart.

The show will premiere exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers on Laugh Out Loud Radio on Monday nights. It will then be available as a free podcast on all platforms every Tuesday morning.