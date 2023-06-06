Dismal Week For National Ad Play One Of 2023’s Worst

After a promising lift heading into Memorial Day weekend, there was an alarming drop-off in national spot plays this past week according to Media Monitors. Between May 29 to June 4, the top national radio advertisers only ran 207,972 ads total – making it one of the worst weeks of the year.

Progressive climbed back into the leading position after being bested for a week by The Home Depot with a spot play of 51,345. Budget app Upside also rose one rank into second place, despite running almost 2,000 fewer spots compared to last week with 41,753.

Rounding out the top five is Babbel at third with 41,648, The Home Depot finishes fourth after a nearly 30,000 ad decrease with 40,044, and Target comes from off the list to end up at fifth with 33,182 plays.