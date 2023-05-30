Ex Wanted In Utah Host’s Murder Extradited To US

Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, the man accused of killing Hispanic radio host Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla, has been extradited from Mexico to Utah. Ramos, known on-air at La Mas Picosita KMRI-AM as Gaby Ramos, was shot and killed in her sister’s home in Taylorsville, UT in October 2021. Burciaga-Perea, who was a former romantic partner of Ramos, was arrested in Chihuahua, Mexico, in November 2022.

He faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The arrest warrant was issued in November 2021, but due to Burciaga-Perea being a Mexican citizen and fleeing to Mexico, Taylorsville police did not have the authority to detain him initially.

The extradition involved cooperation between the Taylorsville Police Department, Salt Lake County district attorney’s office, U.S. Marshals Service, Department of Justice, Mexican State attorney general’s office, and federal court.