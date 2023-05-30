NAB: Media Need Clear Vision For A.I.

In a Monday post on the NAB Amplify blog, artificial intelligence’s role in media is put under a microscope as to how it could and should affect the future of radio.

Generative AI is already making a significant impact on traditional content producers and distributors by providing more tools to YouTube and TikTok competitors. A report by think-tank ETC highlights how generative AI disrupts the economics of the media business by increasing supply in a market with limited demand. Traditional media companies are not yet “computable” like online content creators, but they must adapt to remain relevant.

AI’s immediate impact is on the production phase, enabling quick and cheap experimentation and prototyping. However, NAB notes that traditional media risks losing its monopoly on high-quality content, while social creators lack a deep understanding of their audience. Radio companies, especially those with streaming platforms, have the data and capabilities to better know their audiences using AI. The report suggests that large media organizations can leverage virtual production and generative AI to create immersive, multi-platform franchises.

However, challenges include developing a software culture, supporting AI R&D assets, and creating intuitive interfaces for AI models. Ultimately, NAB argues that the media industry needs a clear and actionable vision for AI integration. The impact of removing craft knowledge from creative work and the effect on creative decisions remain open questions.