ABC News Immerses In ‘The King Road Killings’

ABC News’ upcoming narrative podcast, The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery, delves into the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. Hosted by ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth, the five-episode series will provide an immersive and thoroughly reported account of the murders and manhunt during the past winter.

Whitworth takes listeners behind the scenes as she investigates the case, exploring why these particular students may have been targeted in their off-campus house and examining the atmosphere of fear that permeated Moscow, Idaho, exacerbated by a lack of information from law enforcement. The King Road Killings will also profile the victims, namely Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, providing insights into their lives and the impact of their tragic deaths.

Additionally, the final two episodes of the series will feature real-time updates from investigators revealed in the preliminary hearing for the accused murderer, scheduled for the upcoming summer.

“Kayna was in Idaho as soon as the news broke and stayed long after the murders happened, so she could truly understand the community and the affected families,” said

ABC Audio’s executive producer of podcast programming Laura Mayer. “While this series will delve into the details of the murders and the potential motivations of the alleged suspect, using never-before-heard reporting, this won’t be your typical true-crime

podcast. Kayna will tell this story through a personal and uniquely human lens.”