Rosin, McVay Among New Names For BNM Summit

Barrett Media has announced additional speakers for the inaugural BNM Summit, which will be held on September 13-14 at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. The new speakers are WBBM Chicago Brand Manager Craig Schwalb, KTRS Morning Host and Program Director McGraw Milhaven, Edison Research Co-Founder and President Larry Rosin, McVay Media President Mike McVay, and the Owner of Moceri Media, Greg Moceri. These additions bring the total number of speakers to 12, with over 40 expected to speak at the show.

“Each of these gentlemen possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in the News/Talk media business,” said Barrett Media President Jason Barrett. “The goal of the Summit is to help brands and broadcasters maintain and increase relationships, celebrate those who’ve made an impact, and most importantly, gain valuable insight to move the news media industry forward. I want as many successful people and outlets represented in Nashville as possible because the more we learn from others who’ve enjoyed success, the better we all become.”

The latest speakers join other notable names in radio like Cox Media Group (95.5 WSB) and Compass Media Networks syndicated host Erick Erickson, Cumulus Nashville Super Talk 99.7 (WWTN) morning host and PD Dan Mandis, Emmis Indianapolis WIBC morning host Tony Katz, and WSB Program Director Ken Charles.

Other speakers include Tomi Lahren, Jason Whitlock, and Jim Cutler, with more speakers to be announced.