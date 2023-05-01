Barrett Media Announces First-Ever BNM Summit

Barrett Media is expanding outside of its sports media conferences into news/talk with the first-ever BNM Summit. The conference is scheduled for September 13 and 14 at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. More than 40 speakers from within the news/talk media industry will address attendees.

From radio, the conference will feature notable speakers Cox Media Group (95.5 WSB) and Compass Media Networks syndicated host Erick Erickson, Cumulus Nashville Super Talk 99.7 (WWTN) morning host and PD Dan Mandis, Emmis Indianapolis WIBC morning host Tony Katz, and WSB Program Director Ken Charles.

Other speakers include Tomi Lahren, Jason Whitlock, and Jim Cutler, with more speakers to be announced later.

“What I love about this group of speakers is that they each bring unique experience to the BNM Summit,” shared Barrett Media President Jason Barrett. “If you wish to learn what it takes to program news/talk brands on a local level without a big national presence, Dan Mandis and Ken Charles have answers for you. If you seek insight on owning a local market and riding that success into syndication, Erick Erickson and Tony Katz know how to do it. And when it comes to using imaging to enhance brands, nobody explains it better than Jim Cutler.”