SiriusXM Tells Queer Music Stories With ‘Sounds Gay’

SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios is set to release a new podcast docuseries called Sounds Gay on May 24. Hosted and produced by Sarah Esocoff, Sounds Gay tells the stories of queer individuals whose lives have been transformed by music, from a closeted Christian music star to a trans professional soprano.

Sounds Gay will be widely available on all podcast platforms, with new episodes every Wednesday through June. SXM Media will have exclusive global ad sales rights for the podcast.

“We didn’t want to tell queer stories that are only tragic or inspiring,” said Esocoff. “With Sounds Gay, we tunnel into queer music’s strange, dirty, and surprising underbelly. From a lesbian battle rap feud, to a wild night out in the Brooklyn trans punk scene, to an emo-inspired gender awakening, Sounds Gay celebrates the complicated and ever-changing world of queer music.”

Sounds Gay is the latest addition to Stitcher Studios’ lineup of documentary and narrative projects, which includes Heaven’s Gate, Welcome to Provincetown, The Atlas Obscura Podcast, and Toxic: The Britney Spears Story.