WBUR’s Margaret Low Elected NPR Director

WBUR Boston CEO Margaret Low has been elected to the NPR Board of Directors. Low will serve as a Member Director with her term expiring in November 2025. Publisher Milena Alberti-Perez was also elected by unanimous written consent to serve as an NPR Public Director for the same term length.

Low, who has also worked for The Atlantic, recently made headlines for her and WBUR’s decision to cease the station’s Twitter presence in light of the platform’s designation of NPR as “state-affiliated media.” She discussed that move with Radio Ink in April.

NPR’s 23-member Board of Directors is comprised of 12 Member Directors who are managers of NPR Member stations and 9 Public Directors who are prominent members of the public.

“It’s a privilege to be on the NPR Board,” said Low. “I’ve devoted my entire professional life to journalism in the public interest. This work has never been for the faint of heart. Now it’s even harder. We must see around corners, find new ways to connect with audiences, and make ends meet. I hope I can make a difference for NPR and Member Stations at this critical juncture — so that we can all thrive for decades to come.”