CRS Putting Radio’s Music Tests To The Test

Country Radio Seminar has announced the second CRS360 webinar of 2023, titled “The CRS Music Test: It Takes All Sorts.” The May 17 session will feature a panel discussion on the effectiveness of the auditorium music test conducted by NuVoodoo. The webinar is free to join, but registration is required.

The panel will include NuVoodoo Media CEO Carolyn Gilbert and Co-Founder Leigh Jacobs, as well as experienced programmers Marci Braun from Audacy and Brook Stephens from Leighton Broadcasting. BMLG General Manager Clay Hunnicutt will moderate.

CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “CRS is proud to make our 2023 research presentation fully public during this 360 episode, with a deeper dive into this comprehensive, 716-song music test. Marci Braun and Brook Stephens will join Carolyn, Leigh, and Clay to provide feedback, analysis, and insight on how to best implement these results for any market and all competitive situations.”

Previous CRS360 sessions, including April’s session on the relationship between radio and records, can be found on the CRS site.