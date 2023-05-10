No Change In Radio’s Top 4 Revenue Leaders In 2022

By
Radio Ink
-
0
BIA Advisory Services
Days after releasing 2022’s highest-earning stations, BIA Advisory Services has put out the ranking of radio’s top radio owners by revenue for the year. The top four for 2021 maintained their positions in 2022. iHeartMedia led the list with $2.3 billion in earnings, followed by Audacy, Cumulus Media, and Hubbard Radio.

Outside the top four, Beasley Media Group ranked up by one to fifth, in the spot previously held by Hispanic broadcasting’s TelevisaUnivision which dropped to ninth. There was also a major return to the top ten, as Salem Media Group rejoined the leaders for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably Cox Media Group had the highest YoY growth at 14%, moving them two spots up. The only ownership group to fall off the list was Bonneville International. Only two of the top ten radio owners are privately held.

BIA 2022 Top Radio Owners

This information is part of BIA’s 2023 Investing in Radio Market Report and Investing in Radio Ownership Report. Local radio station and revenue data is available in BIA’s broadcasting and publishing database, MEDIA Access Pro.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here