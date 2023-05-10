No Change In Radio’s Top 4 Revenue Leaders In 2022

Outside the top four, Beasley Media Group ranked up by one to fifth, in the spot previously held by Hispanic broadcasting’s TelevisaUnivision which dropped to ninth. There was also a major return to the top ten, as Salem Media Group rejoined the leaders for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Notably Cox Media Group had the highest YoY growth at 14%, moving them two spots up. The only ownership group to fall off the list was Bonneville International. Only two of the top ten radio owners are privately held.
