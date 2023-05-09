Voornas and Parsons Make Format Move In Maine

Townsquare Media Portland, Maine has announced that after 21 years at mornings on CHR 97.9FM WJBQ Lori Voornas and Jeff Parsons will take over as the hosts of the Adult Contemporary 94.9FM WHOM. A new morning show for WJBQ will be announced soon.

WHOM has been Portland’s leading AC station since 1990, with a signal reaching five states and Canada. Market President Sarah Dobbins expressed her excitement about the future of the station and the Morning Show with Lori and Jeff.

Of the change, Parsons said, “I’ll always have fond memories of the 26 years I spent on Q97.9, but the time is right to take the next step to WHOM. The best part is, I’m still working with all the same people I have been, including Lori.”