Global Gives Front-Row Seat To Johnson’s Premiership

UK media group Global is taking a first-hand look at Boris Johnson’s turbulent time as Prime Minister from the inside. Global’s six-part podcast series Unprecedented, hosted by Johnson’s former Director of Communications Guto Harri, will reveal the inner workings of British government during Brexit, Covid, and the war in Ukraine.

Starting May 11, Harri will use exclusive interviews and news clips to share his experiences with listeners. Unprecedented will be available exclusively on Global Player every Thursday and on other platforms every Friday.

Global Player Head of News and Factual Podcasts Vicky Etchells said, “The premiership of Boris Johnson encapsulates a time like no other. From the war in Ukraine to the Covid pandemic, Guto Harri, one of Johnson’s closest allies and former Director of Comms, had a front-row seat to it all and I’m delighted he is sharing his story for the first time on Unprecedented.”