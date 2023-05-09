Mercedes-Benz Gets Advanced With SiriusXM

Mercedes-Benz USA and SiriusXM have announced a multi-year extension and expansion of their services agreement to make the installation of SiriusXM a standard feature on all Mercedes-Benz models available in the US. The new deal starts with model year 2024. Additionally, SiriusXM’s most advanced audio entertainment experience, SiriusXM with 360L, is anticipated to make its Mercedes-Benz debut in future models.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz customers purchasing or leasing SiriusXM-equipped vehicles in the US will continue to receive a six-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Platinum, including access to SiriusXM outside the vehicles on the SXM App and on connected devices and speakers in the home.

SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into one in-vehicle entertainment experience aimed at both drivers and passengers. 360L includes all SiriusXM channels, access to SXM’s lineup of on-demand content and podcasts, and personalized recommendations.