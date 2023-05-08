Lionsgate Sound Investigates ‘Scamanda’

Lionsgate Sound has announced a new podcast series called Scamanda. The non-fiction limited series tells the story of Amanda C. Riley’s long-running scam to take advantage of the social media community by soliciting over $100,000 in donations to help pay for cancer treatments that she never received.

Scamanda will include exclusive access to Riley’s now-defunct blogs and new interviews with people who knew her best. The eight-episode limited series will premiere on May 15, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Lionsgate Sound Head of Audio Charlie Webster said, “We are always searching for unique stories, and the wild tale behind Amanda Riley’s crimes fit the bill. The psychology of what this woman did to manipulate and infiltrate her community using the power of social media is fascinating and I know listens will be enthralled by what unfolds in the series.”