Entropy Media’s Debut Podcast Talks FBI And Stocks

Entropy Media has launched its debut podcast series, Brokers, Bagmen, and Moles, which transports listeners to the 1980s Chicago trading floor, where the FBI mounted one of its most expensive and elaborate undercover investigations to catch brokers allegedly stealing millions of dollars from their customers.

The eight-episode limited series, written, produced, and hosted by Entropy CEO Anjay Nagpal, will delve into whether the FBI investigation was a massive success that reformed financial markets or a huge flop that cost taxpayers millions of dollars. The series will also feature interviews with FBI agents involved in the investigation and audio from court hearings.