Virginia AM May Lose License Over 9 Years Of Unpaid Fees

Hubbard’s Advertising Agency, the licensee of WLLL-AM in Lynchburg, Virginia, has been ordered to pay nine years of delinquent regulatory fees or risk losing its license in a May 4 “Order To Pay Or Show Cause.” The station received a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture in September 2019 for failing to prepare quarterly issues and programs lists and upload the information into the FCC’s OPIF.

The Commission’s records show that WLLL’s owner currently has unpaid regulatory fee debt dating back to 2014, and despite requests to pay the fees, has not responded. The station airs a Black Gospel format and is believed to be under the ownership of 95-year-old Fletcher Hubbard, who claimed in 2019 that he was not “computer literate” and did not understand the OPIF upload and access process.