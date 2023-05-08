Wisconsin Broadcasters Pick Top Stations Of 2023

Over the weekend, the top radio stations in Wisconsin were crowned at the 2023 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala. The event was attended by more than 400 people at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton, and there were 1,502 award entries with 113 participating stations. The entries were judged by professional broadcasters outside Wisconsin.

Here are the 2023 stations of the year:

News and Talk Radio

Large Market – WTMJ-AM Milwaukee

Medium Market – WOMT-AM Manitowoc

Small Market – WBEV-AM Beaver Dam

Music Radio

Large Market – WVMO Monona

Medium Market – WIFC Wausau

Small Market – WLKG Lake Geneva

A full list of winners from every category across the radio division can be found here.

“The amount of interest in this year’s awards gala, as seen by the number of people there and the buzz in the ballroom, sets a new precedent,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “We are so incredibly proud of Wisconsin broadcasters and the important work they do every day in the communities they serve.”