reVolver Lands New Spanish Language Pod Lineup

reVolver Podcasts has announced a new audio lineup in collaboration with Mexico-based audio production house Grupo Radio Centro. Some of the shows featured are El Cielo Que Nunca Vi, a radionovela now available in podcast form, Mariano Osorio y sus Expertos, a show hosted by Mariano Osorio and experts from Mexico City’s Joya 93.7 (XEJP), and Los Rezidentes, a comedy and entertainment podcast with Gabriel Escamilla, Krystian Rodríguez, and El Gato Volador. The new lineup is now available on all major podcast platforms.

