Westwood One’s Berman Gets Presidential Promotion

As Westwood One’s President of Sales Ron Russo departs the company to pursue other opportunities, Brandon Berman has been named his replacement. Berman has been with Westwood One since 2005, starting as an account executive. He has risen through the ranks until his last promotion to EVP/Sales and Sports Partnerships in 2021.

Prior to joining Westwood One, Russo had experience in local radio sales at CBS Radio and served as a Broadcast Media Supervisor for Macy’s.

“Brandon is a natural leader with a smart, strategic approach to the business that will enable us to manage through these economic headwinds and beyond with confidence, commitment, resilience, and results,” said Suzanne Grimes, President of Westwood One. “With his unparalleled command of our powerhouse sports business, proven success with integrated, and multi-platform client-focused selling, Brandon is uniquely well-suited to lead the team.”