Was Red Cloud Indian School An ‘American Genocide’?

American Genocide: The Crimes of Native American Boarding Schools, a new podcast from IllumiNative, explores the controversy surrounding Red Cloud Indian School. Located in the Pine Ridge Reservation, some view it positively, while others consider it a source of generational trauma.

The podcast, hosted by Crystal Echo Hawk and Lashay Wesley, delves into the unfolding situation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, documenting the quest for justice and the tensions within the Native community. The podcast examines the dark history of Native American boarding schools and seeks to uncover whether truth, healing, and reconciliation are achievable for the community, Native peoples, and the United States.