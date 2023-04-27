New Flagship For Broadway At Audacy Pittsburgh

Syndicated morning show Broadway and Friends has a new home base. Audacy Pittsburgh’s Y108 (WSDY) is bringing the entire show to the market from St. Louis and will serve as their flagship.

Broadway and Friends, featuring Jerry Broadway, T. Wall, Becca Walls, and Mitch English, will produce a live and local version of their show in Pittsburgh, as well as a breaks-only syndicated format. As part of the change, Maria D’Antonio will move back to WSDY middays and Cadillac Jack will now host afternoon drive.

Jerry Broadway commented, “Besides already being a Steelers fan, I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Y108 team on the ground in Pittsburgh. This show was conceived, designed, and constructed on the simple fact that he who entertains the most wins. Every one of my cast members has a razor-sharp sense of humor and can take any topic and make it sound interesting and hilarious. I’m truly blessed to be a part of this team and we are excited to get to know the people of Pittsburgh!” Audacy Pittsburgh SVP and Market Manager Michael Spacciapolli said, “We’re looking forward to kicking off our weekdays with the move of ‘Broadway and Friends’ live from Pittsburgh every day. Maria D’Antonio may be one of the best midday talents in country radio in America, so we are thrilled to have her back in middays. Over his career, Caddy has had tremendous success in afternoon drive so it is a natural fit for him to bring his personality-driven show to Pittsburgh every afternoon.”

Gary Bernstein, President of Broadway distributor Oceanic Tradewinds, added, “It’s a time of great growth for the fasting growing and funniest drivetime country radio show. A big thanks to Spacc, Mark Anderson, Tim Roberts, Dave Richards, Fred Bennett, and the entire Audacy team for working diligently in crafting a truly unique and visionary relationship whereby the program can serve both Pittsburgh along with our ever-expanding list of 35-plus affiliates across the country.”