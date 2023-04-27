From Iowa To Indy: Taylor Makes Move To Cumulus

Cumulus Media Indianapolis has appointed Jill Testerman, known on-air as Taylor, as the Midday Host for 95.5 WFMS. Testerman will also serve as the Digital Content Coordinator for Cumulus Indianapolis’ six-station group. She starts her new duties on May 1.

Previously, Testerman worked as the Program Director and On-Air Personality for iHeartMedia’s KKDM in Des Moines. Before that, she worked for WFMS’s current Operations Manager and PD Christopher “Boomer” Layfield at iHeart St. Louis.

Layfield said, “Taylor is among the very best on-air talent in America. She’s real, authentic, engaging, and entertaining. What’s more, Taylor has lengthy programming and promotions experience, both beneficial in service to our clients and to our community. Plus, Taylor’s digital game is strong and will help all our brands stand out across social media platforms. I’m really looking forward to working with Taylor again and watching her flourish in these new roles.”

Testerman commented, “20 years ago, I made the ‘leap o’ the week’ when Boomer plucked me out of Quincy, Illinois, and brought me to (CHR) KSLZ-FM in St. Louis. He is the greatest mentor I’ve ever had, and I cannot believe I get to work with him again. No one cultivates an atmosphere that brings out the best in everyone like he does. I am so excited to be on-air at 95.5 WFMS – I have the same butterflies I had 20 years ago when I think about all the amazing things we’re going to accomplish and look forward to getting started in Indy!”