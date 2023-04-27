‘Is AM Radio Worth Saving?’ Here’s What You Said

As the AM radio debate goes on in Washington DC, Detroit, and across the country, Radio Ink asked you, “Is AM radio worth saving?” With so much of the industry’s news cycle and talk at NAB Show focused on the band, it may come as no surprise that the poll ended in a landslide.

81.2% of those who answered on Twitter said yes, with additional voices of agreement coming in on our other social media platforms and here at RadioInk.com.

Here are some of the comments we received:

“Thousands of AM broadcasters are more worth saving than 2 dozen VHF TV stations on Ch 5 & 6 with no viable consumer receive antennas. It’s time for the US to do as Brazil and start a long-term transition of AM broadcast stations to 76~88 MHz.” – Michelle Bradley

“It should be saved for national security reasons if nothing else. AM radio can be heard over vast distances. In the event of a war with a savvy opponent, we’ll need redundancy in public communication channels. For that alone, this nonsense should stop. They need to figure it out.” – Dickey Broadcasting’s Ed Kennedy

“[AM should be saved] for spoken formats. I hate the FM band being wasted on talk.” – @mkramer1013

“I listen to AM radio daily for uplifting Christian Bible teaching as well as conservative talk with news and information. I listen on my radio in my car driving to and from work, not on apps.” – Toni Cashman

“I have four AMs in small markets. With good programming and community engagement, they work.” – Sugar River Media COO John Landry

Do you agree? And if AM radio is to be protected, what should the band’s future be?