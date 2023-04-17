Lapa Aims To End Sales Meeting Woes In 3 Minutes

Broadcast management and sales expert Steve Lapa has launched 3 Minute Planner – a new website with a video-based re-education platform designed to simplify sales meeting strategies. The site contains easy-to-follow 3 Minute explainer videos and accompanying downloadable eBooks.

The 3 Minute Planner offers concise, practical strategies covering over 100 topics, from sales strategies to account management and client relationship building. This platform provides managers and sales teams with the resources they need to succeed by providing strategic guidance through its video-based approach that makes it easy to learn and implement new strategies quickly.

“Radio sales is about constant competition and pressure,” said Steve Lapa, Founder of 3MINUTEPLANNER.COM. “The 3 Minute Planner is designed to provide managers and sales teams with the strategic guidance they need to succeed. Our video-based re-education approach makes it easy for anyone to learn and implement new strategies quickly.”