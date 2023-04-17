Medallas de Cortez Nominations CLOSE At 5P ET!

There are just hours left to make your last minute nominations for Radio Ink‘s Medallas de Cortez awards! 5pm Monday, April 17 is the cut-off to recognize outstanding professionals and organizations in the radio industry who have made significant contributions in all areas of Hispanic radio.

Nominations are being accepted in a variety of categories, including Best Hispanic Station of the Year, Best Hispanic Program Director, Personality, General Manager, Sales Manager, and others. Make your Medallas de Cortez awards Nominations Now.

The awards will be presented during the Hispanic Radio Conference June 14-15 in Miami. Register Now for the premier Hispanic Radio event of the year.