David Kelly Moves From TV To Cumulus

David Kelly is joining Cumulus Media in Tucson as Program Director of Wildcats Radio 1290 (KCUB-AM). Kelly, who has more than 20 years of experience in sports radio, will also host afternoons starting on June 12. Prior to joining Cumulus, Kelly worked as a sports anchor and reporter for KVOA-TV in Tucson and KMSB/KOLD-TV. He also worked as a radio network anchor and play-by-play announcer with IMG College at the University of Arizona.

Cumulus Tucson OM Herb Crowe said, “I couldn’t be happier to welcome David Kelly to the Cumulus family. His experience covering all of the University of Arizona athletic programs for television, combined with his years of radio experience, make him the perfect person to lead Wildcats Radio 1290.”

“When I came here to Tucson 15 years ago, my hope was that I’d have the chance at some point to lead coverage of the high-profile collegiate sports program at UA,” added Kelly. The opportunity to head programming for Wildcats Radio 1290 gives me the chance to do that, as well as set the pace for delivering the best sports, news, and information to our listeners in Southern Arizona.”